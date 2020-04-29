DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Trading 9.9% Higher

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 176,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 105,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.
About DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA)
DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.
