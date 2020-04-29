DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Trading 9.9% Higher

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 176,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 105,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.74% of DavidsTea worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

