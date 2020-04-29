Deutsche Bank Cuts Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $135.00

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $169.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Icon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.83.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $152.54. 417,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.20 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Icon will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,406,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,270,000 after buying an additional 235,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Icon by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,011,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Icon by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,662,000 after buying an additional 126,232 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

