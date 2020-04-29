DEX (DEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $839,109.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last seven days, DEX has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $839,109.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.37 or 0.02505443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00210597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00060731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00046943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

