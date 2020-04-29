Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Boosted by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 77,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 21,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra boosted their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.