DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $317,723.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,723.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.15. 1,647,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

