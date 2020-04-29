Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 9.7% Higher

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.02, 3,881,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 2,346,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
A number of analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $476.21 million, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.62.
In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,130.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohan S. Gyani acquired 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $74,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,885 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.