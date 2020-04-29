Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 9.7% Higher

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.02, 3,881,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 2,346,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $476.21 million, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,130.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohan S. Gyani acquired 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $74,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,885 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

