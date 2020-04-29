Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $178.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,289. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,983,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

