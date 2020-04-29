Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.10. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,532. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

