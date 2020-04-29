Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Donegal Group stock remained flat at $$13.90 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.04. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.25 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

