Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

DHF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 940,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,374. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

