Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 1,872,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 572,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

DS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drive Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 751,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $1,218,167.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,427,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,552,770.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 465,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $655,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,427,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,966.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,236,155 shares of company stock worth $1,902,861. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,793,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 845,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

