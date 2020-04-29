Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Trading Up 5.6%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.45, approximately 106,967 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 143,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ducommun from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Ducommun from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.93 per share, with a total value of $508,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,749.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Paulson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,003.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,760. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 2,149.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

