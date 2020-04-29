Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Trading Up 9.8%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.03, approximately 373,825 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 335,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Duluth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.70 million. Duluth had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 6,865.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.