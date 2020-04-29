Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 5.0% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned 0.08% of Ecolab worth $37,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Shares of ECL traded up $10.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.58. 2,385,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,355. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average is $186.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.