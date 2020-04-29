Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $199.82 and last traded at $197.58, approximately 2,385,136 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,614,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average of $186.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

