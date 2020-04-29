Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Update

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Edison Nation stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 142,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,780. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Edison Nation has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Edison Nation Company Profile

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

