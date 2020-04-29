Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 0.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,249,000 after purchasing an additional 369,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,657 shares of company stock worth $160,234,571. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,593. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.66.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

