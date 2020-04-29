Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.8% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,657 shares of company stock valued at $160,234,571. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,593. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

