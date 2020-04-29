Employers (NYSE:EIG) Shares Up 5%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.27, 212,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 203,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIG. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

The stock has a market cap of $891.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

