Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of ENOG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 636 ($8.37). 161,263 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 580.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 793.28. Energean Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36).

In other news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 85,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 773 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £659,879.18 ($868,033.65). Also, insider Robert Peck bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470 ($11,141.80). Insiders have bought a total of 252,888 shares of company stock worth $188,694,814 in the last quarter.

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

