ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.51 ($12.23).

ETR:ENI traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €8.65 ($10.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The business’s 50-day moving average is €8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion and a PE ratio of 216.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. ENI has a 52-week low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of €15.86 ($18.45).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

