Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE EPD traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,285,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.