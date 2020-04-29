Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equiniti Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target (down from GBX 265 ($3.49)) on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equiniti Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 227.83 ($3.00).

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

Shares of LON:EQN traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 151.20 ($1.99). 1,468,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The company has a market cap of $551.18 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. Equiniti Group has a one year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.58.

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Analysts anticipate that Equiniti Group will post 1712.0001546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 3.54 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Equiniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.