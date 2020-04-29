Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $26.59, 1,109,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,132,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Essent Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.