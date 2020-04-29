Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 5%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price was up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.68, approximately 159,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 141,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.29. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,815,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

