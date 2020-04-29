Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Reduced by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,733 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,766 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

EXPE stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. 3,836,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,179. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

