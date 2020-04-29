F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,139 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,018,639. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $9.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $160.63.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.72.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.