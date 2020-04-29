Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion.
Shares of FMCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,030. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile
Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.