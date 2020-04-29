Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion.

Shares of FMCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,030. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

FMCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

