Fidus Investment (FDUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 62.86%. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. 5,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,374. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $215.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, President Thomas Charles Lauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Also, insider Edward H. Ross purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 177,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,106.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

