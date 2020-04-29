FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.03–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $213-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.95 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.03-0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.72.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 8,304,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.