First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First American Financial stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10. First American Financial has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 72,655 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in First American Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in First American Financial by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 481,818 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in First American Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

