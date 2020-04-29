First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

First Community has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.02. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. First Community had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

