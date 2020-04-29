First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) PT Lowered to $30.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

INBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 17,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $210,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

