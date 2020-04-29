First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Solar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in First Solar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,911 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $41.77. 1,310,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,505. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $340,819.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,696.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,971. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

