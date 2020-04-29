Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,040,780 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,244,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,780 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Netflix worth $1,218,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 328.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 43.9% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,085 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 89.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $17.55 on Tuesday, hitting $403.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,080,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,424. The stock has a market cap of $177.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

