Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 3,606,319 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of salesforce.com worth $1,565,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $295,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,783 shares of company stock worth $66,623,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.