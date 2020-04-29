Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Billion Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,892,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279,696 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 4.17% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,839,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 465.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.20. 9,232,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,263,240. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.56. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.95 and a 52-week high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

