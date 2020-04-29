Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,674,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,030,476 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 1.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,418,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 466,935 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. 8,561,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,767,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

