Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 274,843 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,747,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274,843 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Walmart worth $1,221,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,908,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,985. The stock has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

