Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Trading Up 5.1%

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.96, 756,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 642,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,726,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,190,000 after purchasing an additional 643,914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,118,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,253,000 after buying an additional 309,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,089,000 after purchasing an additional 279,024 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,333,000 after purchasing an additional 172,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 294,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

