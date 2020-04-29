Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.17, 246,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 143,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

