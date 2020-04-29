Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.17, 246,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 143,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.
The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
