Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Shares of NYSE FSB traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,873. Franklin Financial Network has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $349.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSB shares. ValuEngine cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.