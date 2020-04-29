Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Trading Up 5.2%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.45, approximately 161,642 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 664% from the average daily volume of 21,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The firm has a market cap of $7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.42% of Fuwei Films worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

