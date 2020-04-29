Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%.

GAIA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 63,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gaia has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Gaia alerts:

GAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.