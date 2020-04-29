Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Update

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 136,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:GBL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 24,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Gamco Investors has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $22.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.28 million for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 282.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Gamco Investors’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

In other Gamco Investors news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $151,900.00. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Gamco Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gamco Investors by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gamco Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gamco Investors by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

