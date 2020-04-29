GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. GCI Liberty accounts for approximately 1.6% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of GCI Liberty worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth $84,373,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 544,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 312,033 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. 651,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,625. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41. GCI Liberty Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLIBA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on GCI Liberty from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $3,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

