General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.80, 140,390,599 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 104,085,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

