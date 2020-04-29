GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,442,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $55,236.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,129 shares of company stock worth $252,671 in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 425,891 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

