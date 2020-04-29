Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 31.1% Higher

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price rose 31.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 2,056,467 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 895% from the average daily volume of 206,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter. Gevo had a negative net margin of 117.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.