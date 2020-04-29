Global Blood Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,838 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 951,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,373. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,441 shares in the company, valued at $558,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,876 shares of company stock worth $1,102,234. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,801,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

